517 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $443.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.87 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

