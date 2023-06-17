53,158 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

