5,357 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

NYSE:RCL opened at $95.30 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

