72,155 Shares in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.02% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

