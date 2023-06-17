732 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 732 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

