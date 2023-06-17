7,332 Shares in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,332 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

