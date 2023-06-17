8,660 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Acquired by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,822 shares of company stock worth $5,743,252 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

