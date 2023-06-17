895 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

