97,589 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,000. Natixis owned about 0.41% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $282.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.31. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $351.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.06.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

