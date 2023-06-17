9,771 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,771 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

