9,878 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CSX by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.
CSX Trading Down 1.0 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
