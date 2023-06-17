992 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average is $237.74. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

