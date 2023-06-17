Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

