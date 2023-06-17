AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.