AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
