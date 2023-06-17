Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $316.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $319.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.76. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.