Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Financial Analysis

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -30.14% 29.22% Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 15.24 -$26.24 million ($0.25) -3.28 Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.02 6.13

Novozymes A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Novozymes A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

