Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.98 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

