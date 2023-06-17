Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after buying an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

