Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $49.64 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

