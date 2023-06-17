Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $116,186.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

