Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 16,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 94,723 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

