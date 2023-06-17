Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.6 %

CMP stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

