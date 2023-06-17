Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $249,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,598 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

