Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $313,000 in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 924.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,214.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,489. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $122.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.