Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

