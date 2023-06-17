Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

