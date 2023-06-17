Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in M/I Homes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,578,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 287,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M/I Homes by 477.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 63.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 142,009 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.92. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

