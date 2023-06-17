Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $146.49 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

