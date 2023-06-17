Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

