Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $65.47 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.