Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

