Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Price Performance
Shares of GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Further Reading
