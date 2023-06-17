Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

