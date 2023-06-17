Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 454,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 133.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 48,259 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $101,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Further Reading

