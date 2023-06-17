Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

