Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average of $227.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.