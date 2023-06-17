Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,470 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 232,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 104,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.31. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

