Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,650,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,483 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.06 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

