Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.1 %

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $383.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

