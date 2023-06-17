Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

