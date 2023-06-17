Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Up 5.4 %

Mercury General stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

