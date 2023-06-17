Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.