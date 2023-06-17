Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PAYX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.
Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
