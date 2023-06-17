Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $122.90. Approximately 29,978,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 64,467,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

