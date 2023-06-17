Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Advent Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %
ADN opened at $0.68 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.07.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
