Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADNWW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Rating) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

