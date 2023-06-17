AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $99.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Up 0.4 %

ACM opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.