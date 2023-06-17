aelf (ELF) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. aelf has a market cap of $163.19 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002787 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,904,541 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

