Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $7.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 22,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Agenus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 36.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Agenus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agenus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $617.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The firm had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

