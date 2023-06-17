Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $29,676.08 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Young sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $29,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,135,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.60 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

