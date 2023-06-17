Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

